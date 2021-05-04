SNAP and TANF programs to return to pre-COVID protocols

As the COVID-19 crisis abates in Oklahoma and around the nation, and public health emergency orders begin to expire, some emergency responses and protocols put in place to help Oklahomans during the pandemic emergency will also expire. For Oklahoma Human Services (OKDHS), this includes the eventual end of emergency allotments to households receiving benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), along with emergency protocols instated for the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program.

“We are thankful for the support of our federal partners, as well as the efforts of our Governor, legislature and state and community partners to support Oklahomans through the COVID-19 crisis,” said Secretary of Human Services and OKDHS Director Justin Brown. “As our lives begin to return to normal and the economy rebuilds, OKDHS is committed to continuing our work to build HOPE and provide help for those who need us most. Our brightest days are ahead!”