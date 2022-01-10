Smith and Pshigoda perform with All-State choir

Bella Smith and Kiera Pshigoda, 8th graders at Newman Middle School represented Skiatook Schools as choir all staters in their treble concert on Saturday, January 8th. 140 students from 86 schools across the state were selected through three auditions to be a part of this choir.
