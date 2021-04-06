Skiatook's Pre-K and Kindergarten Round-Up April 12-23

Pre-K and Kindergarten Registration for Marrs Elementary will be help virtually this year from April 12th - April 23rd for new students only.

Eligibility: Pre-K students - Children who will be four years old on or before September 1, 2021 are eligible. However, it is a first come first serve program based on enrollment numbers. Kindergarten students - Children who will be five years old on or before September 1, 2021 are eligible.

Access to the New Student Enrollment Portal for Families New to the District: Click on the link below to request access to the New Student Enrollment Portal or go to www.skiatookschools.org and go to Quick Links and click the New Student Enrollment link. Please fill out the items in the Google Form to gain access to the New Student

Enrollment Portal. It may take up to two business days for our enrollment staff to process the information.

Once the information is processed by enrollment staff you will receive an email with portal access information. If you have any questions please email enrollment@skiatookschools.org.