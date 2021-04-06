Skiatook's Pre-K and Kindergarten Round-Up April 12-23

Pre-K and Kindergarten Registration for Marrs Elementary will be help virtually this year from April 12th - April 23rd for new students only.
Eligibility: Pre-K students - Children who will be four years old on or before September 1, 2021 are eligible. However, it is a first come first serve program based on enrollment numbers. Kindergarten students - Children who will be five years old on or before September 1, 2021 are eligible.
Access to the New Student Enrollment Portal for Families New to the District: Click on the link below to request access to the New Student Enrollment Portal or go to www.skiatookschools.org and go to Quick Links and click the New Student Enrollment link. Please fill out the items in the Google Form to gain access to the New Student
Enrollment Portal. It may take up to two business days for our enrollment staff to process the information.
Once the information is processed by enrollment staff you will receive an email with portal access information. If you have any questions please email enrollment@skiatookschools.org.
Access to the New Student Enrollment Portal for Families with Older Children in the District: New Student Enrollment occurs in the Wengage portal where you check your older student(s) grades and pay your older student(s) lunch accounts. You can use your parent login information for your older student(s) to enroll your Kindergarten/
PreK child. When you log into Wengage please click on the Student Records Portal icon to start the process following the steps listed below. Reach out to your older student(s) site secretary if you do not know your parent login information.
New Student Enrollment Steps:
1) Once New Student Enrollment Portal access has been granted, log into the Wengage software and select Add New Student for the 2021-22 school year. A parent or legal guardian must enter all required information and upload the documents listed below into the New Student Enrollment Portal. Please DO NOT complete the Free
and Reduced Lunch Application. The 2021-22 school year application will not be available until mid-July.
If you have difficulty uploading the required documents into the enrollment software please visit the Education Service Center (355 S Osage) for assistance.
Required Documents for Virtual Round-Up
Proof of Residency (current Utility Bill - disconnect/final notices are not accepted)
Current Driver's License (With Residency Address)
Certificate of Live Birth (with state seal)
Immunization Records (up-to-date)
Guardianship or Custody documents (if applicable)
CDIB and/or Tribal Membership Cards (if applicable)
2) You will be contacted by Marrs Enrollment Staff to request more information if needed. You will receive notification when your enrollment is complete through email.
For questions pertaining to enrollment please contact the Marrs Elementary at (918)396-2295.