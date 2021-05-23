Skiatook's Class of 2021 Graduates

The Skiatook High School Class of 2021 graduated on Friday, May 21.

The Class of 2021 had an average GPA of 3.32 and includes six Oklahoma Academic Award winners, 32 National Honor Society members, six OSSAA award recipients and signed nine academic letters of intent. One senior earned the Oklahoma Superintendent Award of Excellence.

The senior class excelled in sporting events despite the challenges of the year with two students, Cougar Andersen and Josh Taylor winning their fourth state wrestling champion title and many teams competed in state competitions.

Four of the graduating seniors have joined the military: Kyle Bowman, Evan Chaplin, Kaleb Dreadfulwater, Damarius Isaac, Azriel Legrand and McKay Schnoebelen. Christian Johnston earned Eagle Scout.

Seniors choir members, under the direction on Mr. Conley sang “The Lord Bless You and Keep You.” Salutatorian Colton Slavin and Valedictorian Maverick Williams spoke of high school memories and gave advice for the seniors moving to the next state of life.

A seat was left in memoriam on Ronnie Sanders, who passed away on July 11, 2020.

The Class of 2021’s motto is,” We made it through COVID; we can make it through anything.”