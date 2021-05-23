Skiatook's Class of 2021 Graduates

The Skiatook High School Class of 2021 graduated on Friday, May 21.
The Class of 2021 had an average GPA of 3.32 and includes six Oklahoma Academic Award winners, 32 National Honor Society members, six OSSAA award recipients and signed nine academic letters of intent. One senior earned the Oklahoma Superintendent Award of Excellence.
The senior class excelled in sporting events despite the challenges of the year with two students, Cougar Andersen and Josh Taylor winning their fourth state wrestling champion title and many teams competed in state competitions.
Four of the graduating seniors have joined the military: Kyle Bowman, Evan Chaplin, Kaleb Dreadfulwater, Damarius Isaac, Azriel Legrand and McKay Schnoebelen. Christian Johnston earned Eagle Scout.
Seniors choir members, under the direction on Mr. Conley sang “The Lord Bless You and Keep You.” Salutatorian Colton Slavin and Valedictorian Maverick Williams spoke of high school memories and gave advice for the seniors moving to the next state of life.
A seat was left in memoriam on Ronnie Sanders, who passed away on July 11, 2020.
The Class of 2021’s motto is,” We made it through COVID; we can make it through anything.”
The Class of 2021
Noah Eldridge Alsup
Cougar Dakota Andersen
Lainey Celeste Aynes
Ian Malachi Bales
Brooklyn Reann Barton
McKenna Ann Beard
Braden Riley Beckham
Naataani Boggoose
Kyle Braiden Bowman
Sierra McKenzie Bryan
Molly Burch
Deborah Cheyenne Burris
Ashley Renee Burton
Macy Elizabeth Bush
Memphis K. Case
Clayton Andrew Casillas
Dakota John Catlett
Kali Lynn Cavin
Evan Davonte Curtis Chaplin
Anna Marie Chasteen
Jace Ryan Christiansen
Robert Jace Clare
Veronica Jean Conley
Phillip Daniel Cordova
Levi Udell Corley
Landon Cole Cornett
Nixon Isaiah Cox
Jack Dawson Cumming
Brayden Allen Davis
Emileigh Nicole Deal
Eric Keith Delancy
Abrianna Renae Deleon
Daviel Depaz Jr.
Damien Christ Xavier Doherty
Courtney Paige Domres
Kaleb Nathaniel Dreadfulwater
Kaylen Bradley Dunagan
Lanie Shay Eller
Daniel William Evans
Chase Landon Foster
Cambrie Ryan Frame
Hailee Lee Anna-Joy Fridenberg
Colby Fudge
Regan Macy Fudge
Tyler Kele Garrett
Issac Manuel Garrison
Ryan Michael Geib
Alexander Scott Goekler
Mallory Rene Goins
Cecily Rayne Gomez
Layla Jo Haley
John Hunter Hall
Emma Harper
Samuel Mitchner Harris
Bailey Henderson
Aaron Geoffrey Hight
Erik Stephen Hoffman
Alex Dean Holloman
Kaci Cheyenne Huddleston
Gwyneth Annette Huffman
Craig J. Irving
Damarius Malachi Isaac
Haylee Elizabeth Jernegan
Anthony Dewayne Johnson
Alex Olen Johnson
Christian Travis Johnston
Logan David Jones
Rachel Monique Kelly
Corbin James Kinney
Ryan Shawn Kreder
Brandi Nicole LeClair
Lily Alexis Lee
Azrieal Michael Legrand
Piper Nicole Lorenzo
Jacob Scot Maggard
Jakob Thurston Malicott
Abby Jane Mason
Grace Ellen McClure
Amanda Jade McDade
Hannah Faith McDowell
Miah Nicole Miller
Brynleigh Michelle Miller
Rachael Ann Moody
Clay Camden Morrison
Jacob Cole Myers
Kaden Lee Neil
Anna Ruth Odburn
Mason Parker
Joshua Wayne Patterson
Ellison Everett Perkins
Breanna Kaycee Peters
Clayton James Phillips
McKenzie Elizabeth Pilgrim
Kolby Jaret Pirtle
Zackary Jackson Prater
Hana Rilie Ragan
Josie Dell Reed
Thomas Michael Reed
Haylee Lynn Rooks
Mary Ashlyn Rosser
Gabriel Logan Russell
Landre Alex Sanders
McKay Lee Schnoebelen
Meadow Elisabeth Scraper
Justin Seawright
Kaicon Elijah Shoeleh
Ammon Frederick SLatcher
Colton Jayce Slavin
Maliyah Sletto
Addyson Grayce Smith
Trevor Snively
Mikayla Grace Stacy
Morgan Faith Stevens
Darrell Wayne Stone
Jakob Bryce Summerville
Joshua Stephen Taylor
Corinne Elaine Taylor
Victoria Grace Taylor
Moriah Grace Teehee
Beau Raymond Temple
Mackenzie Lynn Thomas
Geoffrey Lee Thompson
Emma Saren Tillery
Morgan Elizabeth Webb
Jala Faith Westmoland
Lois Sophia Wilcoxson