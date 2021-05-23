 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Skiatook's Class of 2021 Graduates
0 comments

Skiatook's Class of 2021 Graduates

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Skiatook High School Class of 2021 graduated on Friday, May 21.

The Class of 2021 had an average GPA of 3.32 and includes six Oklahoma Academic Award winners, 32 National Honor Society members, six OSSAA award recipients and signed nine academic letters of intent. One senior earned the Oklahoma Superintendent Award of Excellence.

The senior class excelled in sporting events despite the challenges of the year with two students, Cougar Andersen and Josh Taylor winning their fourth state wrestling champion title and many teams competed in state competitions.

Four of the graduating seniors have joined the military: Kyle Bowman, Evan Chaplin, Kaleb Dreadfulwater, Damarius Isaac, Azriel Legrand and McKay Schnoebelen. Christian Johnston earned Eagle Scout.

Seniors choir members, under the direction on Mr. Conley sang “The Lord Bless You and Keep You.” Salutatorian Colton Slavin and Valedictorian Maverick Williams spoke of high school memories and gave advice for the seniors moving to the next state of life.

A seat was left in memoriam on Ronnie Sanders, who passed away on July 11, 2020.

The Class of 2021’s motto is,” We made it through COVID; we can make it through anything.”

The Class of 2021

Noah Eldridge Alsup

Cougar Dakota Andersen

Lainey Celeste Aynes

Ian Malachi Bales

Brooklyn Reann Barton

McKenna Ann Beard

Braden Riley Beckham

Naataani Boggoose

Kyle Braiden Bowman

Sierra McKenzie Bryan

Molly Burch

Deborah Cheyenne Burris

Ashley Renee Burton

Macy Elizabeth Bush

Memphis K. Case

Clayton Andrew Casillas

Dakota John Catlett

Kali Lynn Cavin

Evan Davonte Curtis Chaplin

Anna Marie Chasteen

Jace Ryan Christiansen

Robert Jace Clare

Veronica Jean Conley

Phillip Daniel Cordova

Levi Udell Corley

Landon Cole Cornett

Nixon Isaiah Cox

Jack Dawson Cumming

Brayden Allen Davis

Emileigh Nicole Deal

Eric Keith Delancy

Abrianna Renae Deleon

Daviel Depaz Jr.

Damien Christ Xavier Doherty

Courtney Paige Domres

Kaleb Nathaniel Dreadfulwater

Kaylen Bradley Dunagan

Lanie Shay Eller

Daniel William Evans

Chase Landon Foster

Cambrie Ryan Frame

Hailee Lee Anna-Joy Fridenberg

Colby Fudge

Regan Macy Fudge

Tyler Kele Garrett

Issac Manuel Garrison

Ryan Michael Geib

Alexander Scott Goekler

Mallory Rene Goins

Cecily Rayne Gomez

Layla Jo Haley

John Hunter Hall

Emma Harper

Samuel Mitchner Harris

Bailey Henderson

Aaron Geoffrey Hight

Erik Stephen Hoffman

Alex Dean Holloman

Kaci Cheyenne Huddleston

Gwyneth Annette Huffman

Craig J. Irving

Damarius Malachi Isaac

Haylee Elizabeth Jernegan

Anthony Dewayne Johnson

Alex Olen Johnson

Christian Travis Johnston

Logan David Jones

Rachel Monique Kelly

Corbin James Kinney

Ryan Shawn Kreder

Brandi Nicole LeClair

Lily Alexis Lee

Azrieal Michael Legrand

Piper Nicole Lorenzo

Jacob Scot Maggard

Jakob Thurston Malicott

Abby Jane Mason

Grace Ellen McClure

Amanda Jade McDade

Hannah Faith McDowell

Miah Nicole Miller

Brynleigh Michelle Miller

Rachael Ann Moody

Clay Camden Morrison

Jacob Cole Myers

Kaden Lee Neil

Anna Ruth Odburn

Mason Parker

Joshua Wayne Patterson

Ellison Everett Perkins

Breanna Kaycee Peters

Clayton James Phillips

McKenzie Elizabeth Pilgrim

Kolby Jaret Pirtle

Zackary Jackson Prater

Hana Rilie Ragan

Josie Dell Reed

Thomas Michael Reed

Haylee Lynn Rooks

Mary Ashlyn Rosser

Gabriel Logan Russell

Landre Alex Sanders

McKay Lee Schnoebelen

Meadow Elisabeth Scraper

Justin Seawright

Kaicon Elijah Shoeleh

Ammon Frederick SLatcher

Colton Jayce Slavin

Maliyah Sletto

Addyson Grayce Smith

Trevor Snively

Mikayla Grace Stacy

Morgan Faith Stevens

Darrell Wayne Stone

Jakob Bryce Summerville

Joshua Stephen Taylor

Corinne Elaine Taylor

Victoria Grace Taylor

Moriah Grace Teehee

Beau Raymond Temple

Mackenzie Lynn Thomas

Geoffrey Lee Thompson

Emma Saren Tillery

Morgan Elizabeth Webb

Jala Faith Westmoland

Lois Sophia Wilcoxson

Maverick Lee Williams

Kaycee Mae Williamson

Reece Evan Womack

Abigail Layne Younger

Molly Katherine Zagrabelny

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News