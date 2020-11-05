 Skip to main content
Skiatook women killed in fatality accident

Skiatook resident Sharon Postier was at killed this morning after a fatality car accident on US-75 at around 9:21 on October 21.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Postier, 77 was travelling east on 126th St. N. and then crossed onto US-75 North. Postier failed to yield to an oncoming vehicle and was hit broadside.

Postier was transported by Collinsville EMS to St. John hospital in stable condition with internal truck and head injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle, a man from Collinsville, was treated and released.

Both driver's were using seat belts and airbags did deploy in both vehicles. The condition of both driver's appeared normal and the roadway was dry.

Postier died late in the night on November 3, 2020.

