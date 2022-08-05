 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Skiatook woman handed federal indictment for robbery in Indian Country

A Skiatook woman was recently handed a federal robbery charge in Indian Country.

Kelsie Marie Higgins, 27, aided and abetted another individual in a robbery on June 30, in which the victim’s cash was stolen, according to results of the August 2022 Federal Grand Jury A.

The return of an indictment is a method of informing a defendant of alleged violations of federal law, which must be proven in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt to overcome a defendant’s presumption of innocence.

The FBI and Tulsa Police Department are the investigative agencies for Higgins’ case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas E. Buscemi is also prosecuting the case.

