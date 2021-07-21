Skiatook Transitional Second (T2) school supplies

3 boxes 24 count Crayola crayons
1 package yellow highlighters
3 boxes of classic colors Crayola broad tip markers
1 Fiskar or Fiskar style scissors
24 Ticonderoga pencils or premium wood
1 large package glue sticks
2 7 oz. bottles of black label Elmer’s glue
2 big pink erasers
1 small school box
4 plastic folders with pockets (2 with brads, 2 without brads)
1 large backpack (no wheels)
1 package pencil tip erasers
2 boxes of Kleenex
1 pencil bag with metal zipper
1 Clorox wipes
1 roll paper towels
2 sanitizer (8 oz. or larger)
1 water bottle or thermos (for water only)
BOYS ONLY
1 box gallon size Ziploc bags
1 large paper plates
GIRLS ONLY
1 box sandwich size Ziploc bags
1 small paper plates
*All students need tennis shoes for P.E. class (no slip ons)
Follow me on Twitter @SkiatookJournal.