Skiatook Transitional Second (T2) school supplies
Skiatook Transitional Second (T2) school supplies

Skiatook school supplies
Lindsey Chastain

3 boxes 24 count Crayola crayons

1 package yellow highlighters

3 boxes of classic colors Crayola broad tip markers

1 Fiskar or Fiskar style scissors

24 Ticonderoga pencils or premium wood

1 large package glue sticks

2 7 oz. bottles of black label Elmer’s glue

2 big pink erasers

1 small school box

4 plastic folders with pockets (2 with brads, 2 without brads)

1 large backpack (no wheels)

1 package pencil tip erasers

2 boxes of Kleenex

1 pencil bag with metal zipper

1 Clorox wipes

1 roll paper towels

2 sanitizer (8 oz. or larger) 

1 water bottle or thermos (for water only)

BOYS ONLY

1 box gallon size Ziploc bags

1 large paper plates

GIRLS ONLY

1 box sandwich size Ziploc bags

1 small paper plates

*All students need tennis shoes for P.E. class (no slip ons)

