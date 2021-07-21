Skiatook Transitional First (T1) supply list

4 boxes 24 count Crayola crayons
1 Fiskar or Fiskar style scissors
2 boxes of classic colors Crayola broad tip markers
8 glue sticks
4 black dry erase markers
2 Clorox type container of wipes
2 plastic pocket folders
1 large backpack (no wheels)
12 Ticonderoga pencils or premium wood
2 boxes of Kleenex
1 1” binder with plastic cover
1 pink pearl eraser
2 sanitizer (8 oz. or larger)
1 water bottle or thermos (for water only)
BOYS ONLY
1 package large paper plates (not coated)
1 package of baby wipes
GIRLS ONLY
1 package small styrofoam cups
1 package of 4 PlayDoh (not Rose Art or Fun Dough)
*All students need tennis shoes for P.E. class (no slip ons)
