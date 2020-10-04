Skiatook Toy Run to be held October 11th

The first toy run of the season will be on October 11th.

Anyone is welcome to participate in the run. The run begins at Riveted Church, 14765 N. 52nd Street, in Skiatook. Kick stands will be up at 2 p.m. to start the run.

Bring a new, unwrapped toy. No stuffed animals please. All toys will remain in the Skiatook, Sperry and Avant areas.

The run will travel up Javine Hill Road through Avant, come back down highway 11 through Sperry, and will conclude at First Baptist Church in Skiatook.

Rick Winkler, who works part time at Ace Hardware is organizing this year's event.

"There are a lot of kids that need help, especially with what's going on right now with people having financial trouble right now," Winkler said.

For more information or to donate, call or text Rick Winkler at (918) 978-3027.

