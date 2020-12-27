Skiatook tops 1,000 cases of COVID-19

This past week, cases of COVID-19 cases rose by 143 in Skiatook with 154 active cases. Sperry added 54 new cases and has 57 active cases. Osage County added 334 cases in the past week. There are 32,065 active cases in the state as of December 27, 2020.

The Oklahoma State Department of health is asking all Oklahomans to follow these recommendations:

Do not gather without a mask with individuals living outside of your household.

Always wear a mask in public places.

Limit gatherings beyond immediate household members until cases and test positivity decreases significantly.

No new White House Coronavirus Task Force report was released this week.

The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 1,063 as of December 18, up from 920 a week ago. 909 have recovered. The number of deaths remains at 8.

Sperry has 379 cases, up from 325 last week with 322 recovered and two deaths. Owasso has 490 active cases, Collinsville has 256.