Skiatook tops 1,000 cases of COVID-19

This past week, cases of COVID-19 cases rose by 143 in Skiatook with 154 active cases. Sperry added 54 new cases and has 57 active cases. Osage County added 334 cases in the past week. There are 32,065 active cases in the state as of December 27, 2020.
The Oklahoma State Department of health is asking all Oklahomans to follow these recommendations:
Do not gather without a mask with individuals living outside of your household.
Always wear a mask in public places.
Limit gatherings beyond immediate household members until cases and test positivity decreases significantly.
No new White House Coronavirus Task Force report was released this week.
The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 1,063 as of December 18, up from 920 a week ago. 909 have recovered. The number of deaths remains at 8.
Sperry has 379 cases, up from 325 last week with 322 recovered and two deaths. Owasso has 490 active cases, Collinsville has 256.
Osage County saw a rise of 334 new cases and now has 2,860 confirmed cases, up from 2,526 last week, 25 and 2,495 have recovered. Tulsa County has 46,367 cases, up from 41,816 last week, 375 deaths and 340,966 recovered.
Across the state of Oklahoma 279,139 cases have been reported, up from last week’s 251,760. There have been 2,370 deaths up from 2,161 last week, and 243,018 recovered. The rise in cases day over day is around 175 cases. There are currently 1,729 people hospitalized up from last week.
Oklahoma has received 122,750 does of the vaccine and 29,729 does have been administered.
COVID-19 VACCINE FRAMEWORK
PHASE 1:
Long Term Care Residents and Staff
Health Care Workers providing direct inpatient COVID care
Public health staff conducting front line COVID-19 pandemic mitigation and control activities
Oklahoma State Licensed Emergency Medical Technicians and Paramedics
PHASE 2:
First Responders
Health Care Workers providing direct COVID outpatient care and services
Adults age 65 and older, and adults of any age with comorbidities
Teachers and staff in Pre-K-12 schools and educational settings
Staff and residents in congregate locations and worksites
Public health staff supporting front line efforts
PHASE 3:
Teachers, students, residents and administrative staff in educational settings (if the vaccine is approved for ages <18 years to receive the vaccine)
Critical Infrastructure Personnel as specified in the 3rd Executive Order
PHASE 4:
Open to all Oklahoma residents
The United States continues to see steep rises in confirmed cases with 18,982,634 and 331,909 deaths, up from 310,699 deaths last week.
This week, 77 Oklahoma counties are in the “orange” risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System. OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.
For more information, please call the Tulsa Health Department at 918-582-9355 or visit www.tulsa-health.org/COVID19.
