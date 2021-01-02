Skiatook tops 1,000 cases of COVID-19 (copy)

This past week, cases of COVID-19 cases rose by 61 in Skiatook with 93 active cases. Sperry added 22 new cases and has 56 active cases. Osage County added 216 cases in the past week. There are 32,065 active cases in the state as of December 27, 2020.

The Oklahoma State Department of health is asking all Oklahomans to follow these recommendations:

Do not gather without a mask with individuals living outside of your household.

Always wear a mask in public places.

Limit gatherings beyond immediate household members until cases and test positivity decreases significantly.

No new White House Coronavirus Task Force report was released this week.

The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 1,124 as of January 2, up from 1,063 a week ago. 1,031 have recovered. The number of deaths remains at 8.

Sperry has 401 cases, up from 379 last week with 345 recovered and two deaths. Owasso has 473 active cases, Collinsville has 203.