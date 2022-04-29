Skiatook Superintendent Rick Thomas to retire; school board seeking district’s next leader

Skiatook Public Schools Superintendent Rick Thomas recently announced his plans to retire at the of the 2021-22 school year.

“We will miss his (Rick’s) guidance and leadership at Skiatook Schools, but we wish him well in his next endeavors,” members of the Skiatook school board said in a letter to parents.

The board has taken steps to begin the search for the district’s next leader through a new partnership with the Oklahoma State School Boards Association.

OSSBA has helped facilitate superintendent searches across the state, working with other school board associations to ensure a competitive candidate pool. The nonprofit has partnered with several Oklahoma school districts, including Owasso Public Schools, to perform searches.

The organization assists districts with advertising openings, recruiting potential candidates, furnishing an online application managements system and providing guidance and support throughout the search process.

SPS is seeking the public’s input to hear about the qualities, characteristics and experiences they would like to see in the district’s next superintendent.

As such, SPS and OSSBA have launched an online survey at skiatookschools.org for parents, students and staff to provide their feedback through Friday, May 13.

“Results from the survey will help guide us as we narrow down the candidate pool to those who will best fit our district,” board members said in the letter. “We hope that you will take the time to participate.”