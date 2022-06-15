Skiatook Superintendent Melissa Bush inspired by long-standing lineage of education

Skiatook Public Schools Superintendent Melissa Bush has her great-grandmother to thank for an established career in education.

“She’s really where I learned servant leadership,” Bush said. “She’s really the one that started that passion of teaching.”

Mary Burton, or “Great-Grandma” as Bush called her, taught at a small, one-room Skiatook schoolhouse on Old Highway 20, now Lake Road, near Skiatook Point in the late 1940s.

The classroom burned down several years ago, but Burton’s legacy ultimately remained intact and continues to live on through her long-standing family lineage.

“My family’s been a part of the Skiatook community for a while,” Bush said. “Both my mother’s side and my father’s side, they are all teachers … so it (education) is just part of being a Burton.”

Following in the footsteps of her parents — and “Great-Grandma” — Bush took up teaching early on, working her way through the ranks at Sperry Public Schools, Putnam City Public Schools, Northeastern State University and Oral Roberts University, where she still serves as an assistant adjunct professor.

Her education journey eventually led her back to her hometown of Skiatook, where she worked as a teacher for several years before adopting the role of assistant superintendent in 2017. She replaced Rick Thomas as superintendent at the beginning of June.

Bush said she is excited to serve at the helm of the northeastern Oklahoma school district, where she will oversee about 2,250 students and 320 staff across five school sites.

“My first 100 days, I will just be on a listening tour,” she said. “I’m just going to listen to all kinds of groups … just listening to what are our strengths, what are our weaknesses, what are our opportunities for improvements, just really try to get that grasp of where we are.”

Likewise, she plans to continue the trajectory of the district’s strategic plan put in place in 2019, focusing on providing a safe, positive and enriched learning environment for students and staff alike.

“Our vision statement is excellence in action,” Bush said. “This strategic plan gives us our compass of how we’re going to get to excellence. It will just be really then looking at this, making sure that we are really focused on, ‘This is our vision as a district.’”

Skiatook Board of Education President Mike Mullins commended Bush for her ongoing achievements as she prepares for the 2022-23 school year and beyond in the new seat.

“Dr. Bush is a longtime Bulldog,” Mullins said in a release. “As an experienced education professional, who is familiar with our district’s vision, we are excited to see her continue to build upon that vision and continue to provide our students with every educational opportunity possible.”

Bush said channeling her education roots — her Bulldog pride — passed down from “Great-Grandma” is essential to paving the way forward for a thriving school district.

“Having pride in community is just something that you can always go back to and you can always have it be a part of who you are,” she said. “I’m going to build on our tradition of being a Bulldog, and then reimagine what it means to be a Bulldog.”

Her new role as Skiatook superintendent will take effect July 1.