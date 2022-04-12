Skiatook students take home top honors at State Speech Tournament

Three Skiatook students recently took home top honors at the State Speech Tournament.

Freshmen Braden Gorton, Cole Butler and Maddox Lauffer competed at the event, held at the University of Oklahoma April 8-9.

They finished 17th, 13th and 16th in the state in Foreign Current Events Speech.

Students in the speech and debate class learn critical thinking, research ability and public speaking skills, which they sharpen with in-class arguments and participation in interscholastic contests at other local high schools.

Students from the team have been in the out rounds of the state tournament every year for the past 10 years running.