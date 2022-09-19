Skiatook students promote suicide awareness, prevention for We Matter Week: ‘It warms my heart’

Skiatook residents recently came together to spread suicide awareness during the Magalassi Foundation’s 2022 We Matter Week.

Dozens of students and staff at Newman Middle School commemorated the annual event with various activities throughout the week, held Sept. 10-17.

The Magalassi Foundation, based out of Owasso, was created by Billy and Michele Magalassi in June 2004 in honor of their 15-year-old son, Brandon, who lost his life to suicide. Its mission is to promote suicide awareness and prevention through scholarships, education and other events, including its Shadow Run Symposium held every April and We Matter Week every September.

Michele and her team rallied the Skiatook community, along with surrounding cities like Owasso and Collinsville, for a noble cause that has continued to influence thousands of people over the past 18 years.

“Suicide is a heavy topic, and when students lead activities like those they’ve been engaged in this week, it’s an opportunity for them to discuss it with each other, teachers and parents,” she said. “We believe that the simple act of opening up a dialogue about suicide … helps aide in prevention.”

This year, the foundation made a graffiti wall that Skiatook middle-schoolers could sign to remind them of the importance of the week. Students also wore “We Matter” T-shirts to promote the cause.

Other activities gave students the opportunity to take pictures, record videos, create artwork and make posters.

In Owasso, the foundation partnered with CREOKS Behavioral Health to teach suicide prevention training to 36 students and eight staff at the high school. Additionally, it hosted is 2022 We Matter Suicide Awareness Car, Truck & Bike Show on Sept. 10.

As in years past, several city officials and police and fire crews also took to social media and posted pictures of themselves with friends, family and colleagues holding up signs stating, “We Matter.”

When asked what it means to see all the local communities come together for another year, Michele replied, “It warms my heart to see students and teachers spread the suicide awareness and prevention message throughout We Matter Week.”

For more information about the Magalassi Foundation, visit magalassifoundation.org.