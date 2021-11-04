Skiatook students perform with District Honor Choir

Several Skiatook High School and Newman Middle School vocal music students performed in the 42nd Annual District Honor Choir on November 2, 2021.

Students had to audition to be accepted into the honor choir and competed against other students from schools in northeast Oklahoma.

The Junior High Honor Choir was directed by Dr. Darla Eshelman. Performing with the choir were freshman Alex Harper, soprano I, NMS student Kiera Pshigoda, soprano I, and NMS student Mason Wilkinson, Bass II.

The High School Honor Choir was directed by Dr. Tim Sharp. Performing with the choir were high school students Sarah Campbell, Soprano I, Lizzie Garrison, Alto I, Olivia Norman, Alto II, Josie Wells, Alto II, and Christopher Renuard, Bass II.

Skiatook High School choir director Taylor Jack Conley organized the event as the President of NCDA. Conley has been the President for the past two years and ended his tenure with the Honor Choir performance.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.