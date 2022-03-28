Skiatook students perform, place in regional speech, drama contest

Skiatook Speech & Drama students attended the first live performance in two years for the regional contest held at Sapulpa High School on March 25-26.

Those students who participated were Braden Gorton, Maddox Lauffer, Penzie Brown, Cole Butler and Brielle Anderson.

Gorton, Lauffer and Butler qualified for the state contest in foreign current events speaking. Penzie Brown was an alternate to state in Monologue Acting. Brielle competed in Monologue acting as well.

Other regional qualifiers included Alex Bible and Emily Chisum. Volunteer judging was provided by Judge Daman Cantrell on March 26 for the team.

The students will next compete at the state contest live at the University of Oklahoma on April 7-9.