The University of Central Oklahoma recently announced the students named to its honor rolls, a distinction given to those who achieve the highest academic standards.

A few Skiatook students made the list for the fall 2022 semester at the Edmond-based school.

Madilene Brown made the president’s honor roll, and Marlin Giles, Lily Lee, McKay Schnoebelen and Joshua Taylor all made the dean’s honor roll.

For the fall 2022 semester, 1,510 students were named to the president’s honor roll, an honor achieved by those who recorded a “straight-A” or 4.0 GPA. Additionally, 1,469 students were named to the dean’s honor roll, a list of those who achieved a 3.5 GPA or better for the semester and no grade lower than a B.

To be eligible for the president’s or dean’s lists, students must complete at least 12 hours of on-campus class credit for the semester.