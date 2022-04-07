Skiatook students Mackenzie Brown, Kierra Goodnight receive OK Arts Excellence award

The Skiatook High School fine arts students Mackenzie Brown and Kierra Goodnight were recently recognized for their performances in the spotlight.

They both will be honored at the State Superintendent Awards for Arts Excellence, hosted by the Oklahoma Alliance for Arts Education, Oklahoma State Department of Education and Masonic Fraternity of Oklahoma, on April 19 at the Masonic Temple in Guthrie.

Nearly 120 students will receive awards in dance, drama/theater, instrumental music, piano, visual arts and vocal music. Brown and Goodnight were listed in the Drama/Theatre category.

“I am incredibly proud of these students and their teachers. Studying the arts is associated with gains in math, reading, critical thinking and verbal skills, as well as motivation, concentration, confidence and teamwork,” said State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister. “Thanks to the dedicated efforts of arts educators, these students are well rounded and well prepared for a successful future.”

Teachers will also be honored for their leadership and support of quality arts education and academic excellence in Oklahoma schools.