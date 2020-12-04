Skiatook students graduate from UCO

The University of Central Oklahoma will celebrate the achievements of approximately 1,074 graduates during the Fall 2020 Virtual Commencement Ceremony premiering at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12.

The ceremony will include a reading of each graduate’s name and remarks from UCO President Patti Neuhold-Ravikumar. Students also had the opportunity to personalize a graduation slide with a photo and personal message that will be shown during the ceremony.

“The Class of 2020 should be commended for their dedication and perseverance. They met the challenges of this year with grit and grace. We are so proud of their achievements, and congratulate them on earning their degrees. We can’t wait to see the difference they will make in our communities,” said Neuhold-Ravikumar.

The ceremony will not be presented live, allowing graduates and their friends and family to access it at any time after viewing instructions are distributed. Each graduate will receive an email with the link to the ceremony and instructions. A link to the ceremony will also be available on the UCO website.

The fall commencement is being held virtually due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. For more information regarding Central’s virtual graduation, visit www.uco.edu/commencement.