Skiatook Students Featured In Summer Show Matilda

Many area students from Green Country will be featured in this year’s summer production of Matilda.

Children’s Musical Theater of Bartlesville has produced another wonderful show that runs from July 22nd - July 25th at the Bartlesville Community Center. This year’s production features some homegrown talents from Collinsville, Skiatook, Owasso, and other locations.

Skiatook students Matthew Anderson, Reagan Greenwood and Marisol De La Rosa will appear in the production.

The show is originated from the Roald Dahl children's book about an extraordinary girl who dares to take a stand and change her own destiny. The title role of Matilda and her classmates will be played by younger cast members. Older cast members will play Matilda's Mother, Father, and teenage brother, Miss Honey the kindhearted teacher, and a thoroughly awful villain in the Headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, along with additional featured characters and ensemble. Matilda ran on both London's West End and four years on Broadway, as well touring through the US and Internationally.

"It is an exciting and challenging show and we look forward to producing it for the first time in Bartlesville," said a spokesperson for Bartlesville Community Theater.

Head to Matilda to see these young, hard-working, talented artists as they sing, dance and act out this beloved story that premiered on Broadway in 2013 and was called “Broadway’s Biggest Little Hero”. Tickets are on sale at the Bartlesville Community Center Box Office (918) 337-2787 and online.