 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Skiatook Students Featured In Summer Show Matilda
0 Comments

Skiatook Students Featured In Summer Show Matilda

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Many area students from Green Country will be featured in this year’s summer production of Matilda.

Children’s Musical Theater of Bartlesville has produced another wonderful show that runs from July 22nd - July 25th at the Bartlesville Community Center. This year’s production features some homegrown talents from Collinsville, Skiatook, Owasso, and other locations.

Skiatook students Matthew Anderson, Reagan Greenwood and Marisol De La Rosa will appear in the production.

The show is originated from the Roald Dahl children's book about an extraordinary girl who dares to take a stand and change her own destiny. The title role of Matilda and her classmates will be played by younger cast members. Older cast members will play Matilda's Mother, Father, and teenage brother, Miss Honey the kindhearted teacher, and a thoroughly awful villain in the Headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, along with additional featured characters and ensemble. Matilda ran on both London's West End and four years on Broadway, as well touring through the US and Internationally.

"It is an exciting and challenging show and we look forward to producing it for the first time in Bartlesville," said a spokesperson for Bartlesville Community Theater.

Head to Matilda to see these young, hard-working, talented artists as they sing, dance and act out this beloved story that premiered on Broadway in 2013 and was called “Broadway’s Biggest Little Hero”. Tickets are on sale at the Bartlesville Community Center Box Office (918) 337-2787 and online.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

‘Flood of red’: Delta variant behind rising hospitalizations in northeastern Oklahoma, prompting experts' pleas to get vaccinated
News

‘Flood of red’: Delta variant behind rising hospitalizations in northeastern Oklahoma, prompting experts' pleas to get vaccinated

  • Updated

"What we are seeing in Tulsa is our hospitalizations are primarily, of course, unvaccinated patients and patients from surrounding counties," said Bruce Dart, Tulsa Health Department's executive director. "We're not getting as many people from Tulsa County."

Biden administration provides Oklahoma with $9 million for rural COVID-19 response

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News