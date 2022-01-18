 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Skiatook students compete in VFW speech contest
Skiatook students compete in VFW speech contest

Former Post Commander Larry Hill and current Post Commander James Glen present awards to this year's VFW Voice of Democracy Speech Contest Winners  Alex Bible, Braylee Tiger, and Braden Gorton.

Skiatook Veterans of Foriegn Wars Post #7977 announced the winners of this year’s VFW High School Speech Contest.

Established in 1947, our Voice of Democracy audio-essay program provides high school students with the unique opportunity to express themselves in regards to a democratic and patriotic-themed recorded essay. Each year, nearly 40,000 9-12 grade students from across the country enter to win their share of $2.1 million in educational scholarships and incentives awarded through the program. 

This year's theme was "America:  Where do we go from here?"

The winners are Alex Bible, Braylee Tiger, and Braden Gorton.

Students from the speech and debate class have competed in the annual contest for the past six years and have won district or state level awards three prior times.

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

