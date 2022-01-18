Skiatook students compete in VFW speech contest

Skiatook Veterans of Foriegn Wars Post #7977 announced the winners of this year’s VFW High School Speech Contest.

Established in 1947, our Voice of Democracy audio-essay program provides high school students with the unique opportunity to express themselves in regards to a democratic and patriotic-themed recorded essay. Each year, nearly 40,000 9-12 grade students from across the country enter to win their share of $2.1 million in educational scholarships and incentives awarded through the program.

This year's theme was "America: Where do we go from here?"

The winners are Alex Bible, Braylee Tiger, and Braden Gorton.

Students from the speech and debate class have competed in the annual contest for the past six years and have won district or state level awards three prior times.

