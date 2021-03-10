Skiatook students compete in VFW speech contest

Skiatook Veterans of Foriegn Wars Post #7977 announced the winners of this year's VFW High School Speech Contest.
1st Place: Jakob B. Summerville
2nd Place: Braylee Tiger
3rd Place: Hope Hill
The students wrote and recorded speeches on 'Is this the Country the Founders Envisioned.'
Students from the speech and debate class have competed in the annual contest for the past five years and have won district or state level awards three prior times.
Lindsey Chastain
Managing Editor
Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.
