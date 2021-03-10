 Skip to main content
Skiatook students compete in VFW speech contest

Skiatook students compete in VFW speech contest

Skiatook Veterans of Foriegn Wars Post #7977 announced the winners of this year's VFW High School Speech Contest.

1st Place: Jakob B. Summerville

2nd Place: Braylee Tiger

3rd Place: Hope Hill

The students wrote and recorded speeches on 'Is this the Country the Founders Envisioned.' 

Students from the speech and debate class have competed in the annual contest for the past five years and have won district or state level awards three prior times.

