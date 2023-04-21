Landan Scheihing, a Newman Middle School student, won first place for sixth grade writing in the recent statewide Law Day Contest sponsored by the Oklahoma Bar Association.

Scheihing was recognized by Oklahoma Supreme Court Chief Justice John Kane during a ceremony at the Oklahoma Capitol in mid-March.

Avery Berk, also from Newman Middle School, won second place for sixth grade art. Berk will be honored during a school award ceremony.

More than 1,400 students in pre-K through 12th grade entered this year’s Law Day Contest, themed “Cornerstones of Democracy: Civics, Civility and Collaboration.”

“The theme for this year’s contest was selected to remind us that by engaging in civics and working together, we can strengthen our democracy,” OBA Law Day Chair Ed Wunch said. “It’s inspiring to see so many students from across the state participating in this annual contest.”

Law Day, a nationwide event designated by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1958, is celebrated annually with events on or around May 1 to raise awareness of American law. The idea for Law Day was conceived by the late Hicks Epton, a Wewoka attorney and OBA past president.

As part of the Law Day celebration, Oklahoma lawyers will be available to give free legal advice on Monday, May 1, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Those in the Tulsa area can call 918-340-5297. Questions may also be emailed to askalawyer@okbar.org.

More information about Law Day is available at okbar.org/lawday.