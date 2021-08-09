Skiatook Student Attends Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute

When New York City-based artist and professor Dean Irby tells his colleagues he’s going to teach in Oklahoma for the summer, some respond in disbelief. Returning for his third stint as acting instructor for the Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute (OSAI) — attended this year by Madalyn “Moon” Woolman from Skiatook — the veteran of stage and screen gave his answer to these big-city skeptics during a recent faculty presentation for students and staff.

“[OSAI] is one of the best intensive arts programs in the country — bar none," he said.

This summer, Woolman joined an elite group of 262 high school students from every corner of the state as they developed their individual talents at Oklahoma’s Official School of the Arts. Held this year at the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma (Science & Arts) in Chickasha, Woolman was accepted through a competitive statewide audition process to study Photography in this unique and prestigious educational program, held July 10-25.

“I can't put into words how exciting it was to grow and develop my talents at OSAI. It was an amazing opportunity to learn in such a creative environment, surrounded by students who are practicing their own artistic disciplines,” Woolman said. “This summer will definitely be one that stays with me for a lifetime.”