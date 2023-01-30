 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Skiatook, Sperry students named to University of Oklahoma honor rolls

  • Updated
university of oklahoma

University of Oklahoma

 Courtesy of OU

The University of Oklahoma recently announced the students named to its fall 2022 honor roll, a distinction given to those who achieve the highest academic standards.

A total of 9,260 students were named to the fall 2022 honor roll, including several students from Skiatook and Sperry.

Full-time undergraduate students who completed 12 or more letter graded hours with a GPA of 4.0 were named to the president’s honor roll. Students on the Norman campus with a GPA of 3.5 or higher were included in the dean’s honor roll.

Skiatook

Dean’s list: Gracie Koscielny, Jenna LaBelle, Piper Hand; President’s list: Ashtyn Freeny, Gabriel Rodriguez, Taylor Wise

Sperry

Dean’s list: Lauren Thoendel; President’s list: Aubrey Sayre, Edgar Garcia Donato, Kathryn Hurd, Marques Burris

