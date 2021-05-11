Skiatook, Sperry students named to SWOSU Honor Roll

Honor rolls at Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford and Sayre have been announced for the 2021 spring semester.
An undergraduate student earning all A’s in 12 or more hours during a semester qualifies for the President’s Honor Roll. There were 597 students named to the President’s Honor Roll during the spring semester.
There were 637 students on the Dean’s Honor Roll after completing 12 semester hours of undergraduate work with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher with no grade lower than a “C”.
Named to the spring semester lists were:
Emma Davis, Skiatook, President's Honor Roll
Alicia Dunn, Sperry, President's Honor Roll
Kelly Garrison, Sperry, Dean's Honor Roll
Shon Hakanson, Skiatook, President's Honor Roll
Erin Winford, Sperry, Dean's Honor Roll