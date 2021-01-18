 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Skiatook, Sperry students named to OSU honor roll

Skiatook, Sperry students named to OSU honor roll

{{featured_button_text}}

A total of 8,004 students were named to the 2020 fall semester honor rolls at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, including 3,449 students named to the President's Honor Roll for earning an A grade in all their courses. 

Full-time undergraduate students who completed 12 or more hours with a grade point average of 4.00 made the President’s Honor Roll, and students with a grade point average of 3.50 or higher with no grade below a C made the Dean’s Honor Roll.

Skiatook:

Kaylee Aber

Nicholas Basore

Allison Breckon

Mikael Bunn

Karstyn Cantrell

Parker Cantrell

Kaleb Clark

Jenifeer Cortes-Galvin

Natalee Daniels

Lexi Dickson

Hanna Dysart

Derek Eckenfels

Evan Garrett

Kathryn George

Jennifer Hunt

Gavin Jackson

Lena Kannegiesser

Sophia Mackey

Shelby Maggard

Danielle Mason

Micalah Millard

Jordyn Miller

Madison Newton

Loren Park

Kenzie Pitts

William Schulte

Tarren Sherman

Anna Taylor

Emily Taylor

Sperry:

Louden Akin

Alexis Ball

Jared Battiest

Kayla Beagles

Nathan Bickford

Destiny Goff

Leea Houston

Hannah Leon

Trey Neece

Jack Smith

Alicia Sole

Cody Thomas

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News