Skiatook, Sperry students named to OSU honor roll

A total of 8,004 students were named to the 2020 fall semester honor rolls at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, including 3,449 students named to the President's Honor Roll for earning an A grade in all their courses.
Full-time undergraduate students who completed 12 or more hours with a grade point average of 4.00 made the President’s Honor Roll, and students with a grade point average of 3.50 or higher with no grade below a C made the Dean’s Honor Roll.
Skiatook:
Kaylee Aber
Nicholas Basore
Allison Breckon
Mikael Bunn
Karstyn Cantrell
Parker Cantrell
Kaleb Clark
Jenifeer Cortes-Galvin
Natalee Daniels
Lexi Dickson
Hanna Dysart
Derek Eckenfels
Evan Garrett
Kathryn George
Jennifer Hunt
Gavin Jackson
Lena Kannegiesser
Sophia Mackey
Shelby Maggard
Danielle Mason
Micalah Millard
Jordyn Miller
Madison Newton
Loren Park
Kenzie Pitts
William Schulte
Tarren Sherman
Anna Taylor
Emily Taylor
Sperry:
Louden Akin
Alexis Ball
Jared Battiest
Kayla Beagles
Nathan Bickford
Destiny Goff
Leea Houston
Hannah Leon
Trey Neece
Jack Smith
Alicia Sole
Cody Thomas