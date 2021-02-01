Skiatook, Sperry students named to NSU Honor Rolls

Northeastern State University is pleased to announce that 796 students met the criteria to be named to the President’s Honor Roll for the fall 2020 semester. To be eligible, students must have completed at least 12 hours of undergraduate classes with a 4.0 grade point average.

Those named to the fall 2020 President’s Honor Roll include:

Skiatook

Hayden Fowler

Sperry

Arhon Pineda

Nereida Aguirre

Northeastern State University is pleased to announce that 808 students met the criteria to be named to the Dean’s Honor Roll for the fall 2020 semester. To be eligible, students must have completed at least 12 hours of undergraduate classes with a 3.5 grade point average, with no grades below a B.

Those named to the fall 2020 Dean’s Honor Roll include:

Skiatook

Sarah Bates

Megan Bush