Skiatook, Sperry students named to NSU Honor Rolls

nsu

Twin spires rise over a building on the Northeastern State University campus in Tahlequah. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World file

Northeastern State University is pleased to announce that 796 students met the criteria to be named to the President’s Honor Roll for the fall 2020 semester. To be eligible, students must have completed at least 12 hours of undergraduate classes with a 4.0 grade point average.

Those named to the fall 2020 President’s Honor Roll include:

Skiatook

Hayden Fowler

Sperry

Arhon Pineda

Nereida Aguirre

Northeastern State University is pleased to announce that 808 students met the criteria to be named to the Dean’s Honor Roll for the fall 2020 semester. To be eligible, students must have completed at least 12 hours of undergraduate classes with a 3.5 grade point average, with no grades below a B.

Those named to the fall 2020 Dean’s Honor Roll include:

Skiatook

Sarah Bates

Megan Bush

Bryce Daniels

Jaiden Ingram

Jaci Mashburn

Hannah Pike

Zachary Thomas

Sperry

Emily Allen

Wesley Beeson

Lauren Driskill

Garrett Watson

