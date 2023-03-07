Northeastern State University recently announced that 740 students met the criteria to be named to the dean’s honor roll for the 2022 fall semester.

Those local students named to the prestigious list at the Oklahoma-based school include:

Skiatook: Bryce Daniels, Haylee Fowler, Jaiden Ingram, Molly Jameson, Jaci Mashburn, Sydney Vann and Jerica Wilson

Sperry: Crystal Rooks and Garrett Watson

To be eligible, students must have completed at least 12 hours of undergraduate classes with a 3.5 GPA, with no grades below a B.