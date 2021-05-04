 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Skiatook, Sperry students graduate from UCO
0 comments

Skiatook, Sperry students graduate from UCO

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
UCO graduation
University of Central Oklahoma

The University of Central Oklahoma will celebrate the achievements of approximately 1,302 graduates during the Spring 2021 Commencement Ceremonies May 7-8 at Central’s Wantland Stadium.

Gov. George Nigh, former UCO president and Oklahoma’s 22nd governor, will address graduates at the 10 a.m. ceremony Friday, May 7. UCO President Patti Neuhold-Ravikumar also will offer comments at each of the university’s three ceremonies.           

Skiatook:

Ned, Abigail Tsion, BS, Forensic Science and BA, Psychology

Sumner, Hunter Wayne, BSED, Physical Education/Health

Sperry:

McIlvane, Rosie K., BA, English 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News