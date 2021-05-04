Skiatook, Sperry students graduate from UCO

The University of Central Oklahoma will celebrate the achievements of approximately 1,302 graduates during the Spring 2021 Commencement Ceremonies May 7-8 at Central’s Wantland Stadium.
Gov. George Nigh, former UCO president and Oklahoma’s 22nd governor, will address graduates at the 10 a.m. ceremony Friday, May 7. UCO President Patti Neuhold-Ravikumar also will offer comments at each of the university’s three ceremonies.
Skiatook:
Ned, Abigail Tsion, BS, Forensic Science and BA, Psychology
Sumner, Hunter Wayne, BSED, Physical Education/Health
Sperry:
McIlvane, Rosie K., BA, English
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Lindsey Chastain
Managing Editor
Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.