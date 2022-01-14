Skiatook, Sperry see largest surge in cases since the pandemic began

In mid-August 2021, Skiatook had 163 active cases. As on January 10, 2021, Skiatook has 162 active cases of COVID-19. Sperry's highest case count was 45 in early August 2021. Sperry now has 65 active cases as of January 12, 2021
There are currently 64,806 cases in the state, up from last week’s 27,820 active cases and 12,666 deaths in the state as of January 11, 2022. There have been 769,662 total cases reported in Oklahoma. The seven day new case average is is 6,957, up from last week’s 2,990.
The Omicron variant makes up the majority of cases and is considered to be much more contagious than previous variants.
Skiatook has lost a total of 38 people to COVID-19. There are 162 active cases in the city, up from 98 last week and 2,870 have recovered. Less than 50% of the population is fully vaccinated. There have been 3,070 total cases.
As of January 14, Skiatook Public Schools is reporting 16 positive students cases and 6 faculty/staff cases at the high school. Newman Middle School has 23 student cases and 3 faculty/staff cases. SIE has 8 student cases and 4 faculty/staff cases. Skiatook Elementary has 6 student cases and 3 faculty/staff cases. Marrs has 2 student cases and 4 faculty/staff cases. In total there are 55 student cases and 22 faculty/staff cases.
Sperry has lost 7 people to COVID-19 and has 65 active cases, up from 30 last week. There have been 1,017 people who have recovered. Less than 50% of the population is fully vaccinated. There have been 1,089 total cases.
Owasso has 608 active cases, Collinsville has 221. The city of Tulsa has 6,159 active cases.
Flu shots and vaccine shots are currently available and are safe to take together. The CDC now recommends vaccines for all people ages 5 and above. Booster shots are recommended for everyone ages 12 and up.
Research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has found that unvaccinated adults who were previously infected with COVID-19 were twice as likely to be reinfected as vaccinated adults who were previously infected.
It is important to note that you can be infected with COVID-19 and the flu at the same time.
It is critical for Oklahomans to seek out testing, with or without symptoms. Diagnostic testing is freely available to all Oklahomans. If you are diagnosed with COVID-19, a public health worker may try to contact you; the need to adhere to instructions to quarantine and isolate remain critically important.
For more information, visit oklahoma.gov/covid19.html
Sperry Public Schools has updated its quarantine and isolation recommendations and procedures based on recent CDC guideline changes. Effective immediately, the following procedures are recommended for COVID-19 exposures and positive cases:
- Individuals who have tested positive should isolate for at least five days.
- Individuals who are asymptomatic or whose symptoms are resolving (without fever for 24 hours) may return to school followed by five days of wearing a mask when around others.
- Individuals exposed but not testing positive will not be required to quarantine, but should consider self-quarantining based upon the level/duration of the exposure.
- Individuals who are symptomatic and/or positive should stay at home and monitor the symptoms.
Skiatook Public School has not changed its COVID procedures.
Guidance if Positive: Individuals who believe or know they had COVID-19, and have had symptoms, may not be around others until all the following conditions have been met: 1. 24 hours with no fever 2. Symptoms improved 3. 10 days since symptoms first appeared Individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19, but have had no symptoms, may not be around others until: 4. 10 days have passed since being tested.
What to do if Exposed: Monitor your health and contact your family physician and school nurse should you develop symptoms. Exposed individuals exhibiting symptoms (following the current COVID-19 Symptom Chart) will be considered positive of COVID-19 and isolated for 10 days. A negative test will not be accepted if exposed and showing symptoms.