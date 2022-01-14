Skiatook, Sperry see largest surge in cases since the pandemic began

Sperry has lost 7 people to COVID-19 and has 65 active cases, up from 30 last week. There have been 1,017 people who have recovered. Less than 50% of the population is fully vaccinated. There have been 1,089 total cases.

Owasso has 608 active cases, Collinsville has 221. The city of Tulsa has 6,159 active cases.

Flu shots and vaccine shots are currently available and are safe to take together. The CDC now recommends vaccines for all people ages 5 and above. Booster shots are recommended for everyone ages 12 and up.

Research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has found that unvaccinated adults who were previously infected with COVID-19 were twice as likely to be reinfected as vaccinated adults who were previously infected.

It is important to note that you can be infected with COVID-19 and the flu at the same time.

It is critical for Oklahomans to seek out testing, with or without symptoms. Diagnostic testing is freely available to all Oklahomans. If you are diagnosed with COVID-19, a public health worker may try to contact you; the need to adhere to instructions to quarantine and isolate remain critically important.