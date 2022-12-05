Skiatook speech and debate students participate, place in area tournaments

Nov. 10: Skiatook students Josie Wells, Lore Shockley, Aidan Vincent and Mac Coons competed in online debates against students from California, Colorado, Arkansas, and Florida. Jericah Wood also received a first rank in drama in the virtual online performance.

Nov. 11-12: Skiatook students competed at Broken Arrow, returning to the live in-person qualifying contest for the first time in two years.

Cole Butler and Cole Martin won the class 5A policy contest and qualified for the regional contest. Dalton Vice and Johnny Leonard also qualified for regional level. The students argued the nationwide topic concerning NATO and military technology. Shockley competed in the value style division of debate.

After attending the state contest last year, Butler again qualified for the regional contest with third place in foreign current events speaking. Braden Gorton and Jacob McKee were also finalists in foreign current speaking. Caleb Cain was a finalist in domestic current events speaking.

The team finished overall fifth place in the team rankings against Oologah, Glenpool, Bishop Kelley, Grove and 15 other area schools. Other students attending and presenting in the speech contest were: Tyler Currey, Daniela Moraru and Vice. Volunteer judging was provided by Skiatook alumni Baylee Boulton.

Nov. 17: Wells won the first round of the year in value debate for Skiatook during the online virtual contests. Students logged into an online room and debate an opponent they are matched against from across the country with a judge listening in. This month, the debaters argued about economic growth and environmental protection in China. Other Skiatook students who competed included: Shockley, Vincent and Butler.