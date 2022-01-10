Skiatook speech and debate compete online

Skiatook speech and drama students attended the Oologah High School tournament hosted online in December 2021.
Senior Penzie Brown was a finalist in Monolog Acting and Emily Chisum was a finalist in Poetry Reading. Senior debate student Alex Bible was a finalist in Foreign Current Events Speaking and also qualified for the regional level contest.
Lindsey Chastain
Managing Editor
Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.
