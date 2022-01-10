 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Skiatook speech and debate compete online
Skiatook speech and drama students attended the Oologah High School tournament hosted online in December 2021.

Senior Penzie Brown was a finalist in Monolog Acting and Emily Chisum was a finalist in Poetry Reading. Senior debate student Alex Bible was a finalist in Foreign Current Events Speaking and also qualified for the regional level contest.

