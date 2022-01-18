Skiatook schools closed for the remainder of the week

Dear Bulldog Parents:

As many of you know, we have continued to see an increase in absences this past week and even today. Some of these absences are COVID related and some of them are just the normal winter sicknesses that we see every year. We have been doing everything we can do to try to keep our students in class and to provide in-person learning. We all understand it is best for our students to be in school.

Unfortunately, as of today the number of absences with our students, teachers, staff members, bus drivers and administrators has made it impossible to continue with in-person learning. Because of the number of teachers and students that are sick, we have decided not to do any type of distance learning at this time.