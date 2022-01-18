 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Skiatook schools closed for the remainder of the week
Skiatook bulldog logo
Lindsey Chastain

Dear Bulldog Parents:

As many of you know, we have continued to see an increase in absences this past week and even today.  Some of these absences are COVID related and some of them are just the normal winter sicknesses that we see every year. We have been doing everything we can do to try to keep our students in class and to provide in-person learning.  We all understand it is best for our students to be in school.  

Unfortunately, as of today the number of absences with our students, teachers, staff members, bus drivers and administrators has made it impossible to continue with in-person learning.  Because of the number of teachers and students that are sick, we have decided not to do any type of distance learning at this time.  

Skiatook Schools will be closed for the remainder of the week due to teacher, staff, and student absences.  We realize this causes hardship on families, but at this time, it is something that cannot be helped.  We hope by taking off the next three days it will allow not only teachers and staff members to get well, but will allow our students time to recover from the different types of sickness going around. In-Person classes will resume on Monday, January 24, 2022.  Students participating in extra-curricular activites will be contacted by their coaches in the event of any cancellations.

As always thank you for your support of our district.

Sincerely,

Rick Thomas

Superintendent

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

