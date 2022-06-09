Skiatook’s Zoey Kerr, Arden Pieratt get hands-on experience at summer STEM camp

Sixteen middle school students and 15 high school students from across Oklahoma attended a free summer STEM camp at Northwestern Oklahoma State University.

Skiatook students Zoey Kerr and Arden Pieratt attended the event at the Alva-based university.

The students were able to see the inside view of an operating nacelle, and experienced simulators and a climbing tower, as well as an operational wind turbine. Students also learned about the generation and use of electricity.

They had hands-on experiences with the Microgrid Trainer, a portable training device that includes power generation, micro-inverter, storage and renewable energy technology. The students also built and assembled a wind turbine and learned about solar power.

Additionally, students were able to tour Alabaster Caverns State Park, and learned about Northwestern’s robotics lab and esports program.

The camp was funded by a grant from the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education. Joining Northwestern as hosts of the camp were High Plains Technology Center of Woodward and NextEra Energy, the largest producer of wind and solar power in the nation.