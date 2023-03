Wichita State University recently announced the names of more than 3,500 students who made the dean's honor roll for fall 2022.

Zayn Al-Shaer, of Skiatook, was named to the list at the Wichita, Kansas-based school.

To be included on the dean's honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale.