Skiatook’s Zachary Arnold maintains perfect 4.0 GPA at University of Oklahoma

A local student eligible to graduate in May from the University of Oklahoma maintained a perfect 4.0 GPA throughout their undergraduate careers.

Skiatook’s Zachary Arnold, biology, was among 170 students named to the prestigious list, making it one of the largest 4.0 classes in school history.

Of the total, 87 reside in Oklahoma. Each of the students has completed all coursework, never making less than an “A” in class.

To commemorate their achievement, the students will be honored by OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. in a ceremony on May 2. Each student who earned an overall 4.0 GPA will receive a bronze medallion on a crimson ribbon, which may be worn during graduation ceremonies.