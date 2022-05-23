Skiatook’s Third Thursday in the Park a hit among local residents

For Stacey and Doug Woodard, Skiatook’s Third Thursday in the Park can never come soon enough every year.

“I just like being outside, enjoying all the little vendors and the food,” said Stacey, whose first activity at this month’s event was to grab a blue raspberry slushy with her husband.

Doug, with a cherry slushy in hand, added, “After working all day inside, I like to get outside myself.”

The Woodards joined hundreds of other residents at Central Park downtown on May 19 to celebrate the fifth year of the city’s popular event, hosted by the Skiatook Chamber through the spring and summer.

Chris Preslar and his wife, Darcy, who own Custom Sound Installation, could also be seen meandering around the park clocking in quality family time with their kids while investing back in their hometown community.

“We’re all for anything that supports local business,” Chris sad. “We support them; they support us. We support the chamber; they support us.”

Darcy added, “I like all the local farmer’s market food, fresh food.”

Skiatook’s Third Thursday in the Park, started in 2017, initially kicked off the chamber’s #ShopSkiatook initiative to encourage local businesses and chamber members to pitch their services and promote community engagement.

The annual event has since grown to a large gathering — featuring around 30 vendors and four food trucks, along with a wide range of activities and live music — that convenes about 400 to 500 citizens every month.

“It offers a benefit to our chamber members to be able to set up as a vendor for additional exposure and needed sales,” Skiatook Chamber Executive Director Sara Herren said. “It also offers that much needed small-town feel of community where you can bring your friends, family and kiddos out.”

Herren added that her favorite part about Skiatook’s Third Thursday in the Park is seeing local families like the Woodards and the Preslars come together for a good cause.

“They are enjoying each other’s company, catching up with old friends, dancing to the music and sometimes staying around to hang out or play card games long after the vendors are gone and the food trucks have packed up,” Herren said.

More information about the Skiatook Chamber and its Third Thursday in the Park can be found at skiatookchamber.com.