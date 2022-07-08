Skiatook’s Taylor Wise, Sperry’s Ronald Walker named 2022 Oklahoma Academic All-Staters

Skiatook resident Taylor Wise and Sperry resident Ronald Walker were recently named 2022 Oklahoma Academic All-Staters.

Wise and Walker were among 100 top public high school seniors, selected from 397 nominations statewide, to be inducted into Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence’s 36th annual All-State class.

Taylor Wise

A class salutatorian, Wise is an Advanced Placement Scholar with Honor and a National Honor Society member. She is also vice president of competitions for the Technology Student Association, placing 7th in National Architectural Design and 7th in Oklahoma Essays on Technology in 2019.

Additionally, Wise is tennis team manager, volleyball player and member of Student Council. She served on the prom committee and has knitted more than 50 hats for homeless individuals through the Gift of Warmth program.

Wise plans to study computer science at the University of Oklahoma. Her scholarship sponsor is ConocoPhillips.

Ronald Walker

Walker was named a 2022 National Merit finalist, is a two-time competitor in the M3 Mathworks Math Modeling Challenge and is Inventor Autodesk Certified via engineering classes taught at Owasso High School by Tulsa Tech.

He worked as a writer for the Owasso Rampage newspaper and served as a cashier and customer service clerk at Reasors LLC. He is a beginning guitarist and landscape photographer, and a lawn-care technician and dog-sitter for family, friends and neighbors.

Walker plans to study mechanical engineering at Oklahoma State University. His scholarship sponsor is Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies.

This year’s All-Staters scored an average of 33 on the ACT, with six recipients scoring a perfect 36. The students’ average GPA was 4.22. In addition, 28 of this year’s All-Staters are National Merit semifinalists, and one student is a National Hispanic Scholar semifinalist.

Each of this year’s All-Staters will receive a $1,000 merit-based scholarship and a medallion.