Skiatook’s Taylor Hill named to Harding University dean’s list

Harding University
Courtesy Harding University

Skiatook’s Taylor Hill is among more than 1,200 Harding University students included on the dean's list for grades achieved during the spring 2022 semester.

Hill, a senior studying social work, was recognized for academic excellence at the Searcy, Arkansas-based campus.

The dean's list is published each semester by Dr. Marty Spears, University provost, honoring those who have achieved high scholarship.

To be eligible, a student must be carrying 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher GPA and no incompletes.

