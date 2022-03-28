Skiatook’s Sunset View Cottage named among coolest Airbnb stays in, around Tulsa

Whether you’re interested in a staycation or are visiting from out of town, you’re sure to love these unique Airbnbs in and around the Tulsa area. From the whimsical to the rustic and everything in between, Tulsa has an Airbnb to accommodate every taste and aesthetic.

1. Sunset View Cottage over Skiatook Lake

Perfect for a summer getaway with family or friends, this rustic cottage overlooking Skiatook Lake provides a peaceful place to relax by the water. One of 16 cabins available to rent along the lake, this eight-person stay features a lake-facing patio and access to a nearby marina for boating and fishing.

2. The Greaser Hideout

Fans of the iconic 1983 film “The Outsiders” now have a chance to stay in a newly remodeled Airbnb across the street from the house — now a museum — where the movie was filmed in Tulsa. “The Outsiders” aficionado and museum director Danny O’Connor created the stay, named the “Greaser Hideout,” and made sure to fill it with memorabilia and Outsiders-themed items from the film. The Airbnb can comfortably house six people.

3. Buck’s Cosmic Crash Pad on Route 66

Located just behind the Buck Atom’s Cosmic Curio Shop is an ultra-unique Airbnb described as a “living gallery,” where almost all of the art on display is for sale. This stay can accommodate up to six guests and is located adjacent to the Mother Road Market and is minutes away from downtown Tulsa.

4. Sapulpa Old City Hall on Route 66

Sapulpa’s Old City Hall in downtown Sapulpa has been completely renovated to accommodate guests. Filling the entire second floor of this historic gem, this special stay is filled with modern decorations and amenities, giving it an old New York City feel. This Airbnb can house up to four guests and is located near several restaurants, shopping destinations and coffee shops.

5. Casa De Sol

This stylish stay near downtown Tulsa has no shortage of color and flair. A remodeled bungalow, this Airbnb is brimming with vibrant touches, including a rainbow-tiled bathroom, bright kitchen accents and even a purple fireplace. Guests can also enjoy a spacious back patio area. This spot can accommodate up to four guests.

