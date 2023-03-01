Rebecca Hudson, of Skiatook, was recently selected for a National FFA Washington Leadership Conference Scholarship.

The annual event, held in Washington D.C., provides local FFA members an opportunity to meet with their peers nationwide, and learn to better advocate for agriculture as well as develop leadership skills to apply at their area chapters.

“It is an absolute honor to receive this scholarship,” Hudson said on Skiatook FFA’s Facebook page. “I constantly live by the quote ‘Out of mountain of despair, a stone of hope’ by Martin Luther King Jr. because in my hard times, I knew there would be a time of hope and reward.

“This scholarship has proven my drive right. It’s my sign of hope and reward for pushing through what I thought was an unendurable time. I would like to thank OKFFA and anyone else who allowed me to receive this scholarship.”