Skiatook’s Penzie Brown, Key Goodnight earn State Superintendent’s Award for Arts Excellence

Senior Skiatook drama students Penzie Brown and Key Goodnight received the State Superintendent's Award for Arts Excellence at a special ceremony held in Guthrie on April 19.

Brown and Goodnight are two of only 23 who received the honor in the drama category this year. Both of them qualified for the award by becoming Regional All Star Actors in the One Act Play performances.

The State Superintendent Awards for Arts Excellence are awarded to high school juniors and seniors who have achieved artistic and academic excellence, and who have served their communities.

“The arts have great value and are an important component of a well-rounded education,” State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said in a news release. “Students who participate in the arts — whether music, drama, dance or in visual media — acquire skills that transfer to other academic areas and carry forward into adulthood.”

Over a dozen Skiatook students have received the award in past years under the direction of drama teacher Keith Denslow.