Northwestern Oklahoma State University recently announced its fall semester honor rolls.

Megan Durant, of Skiatook, was among those graduate and post-graduate students named to the vice president’s honor roll at the Alva-based school.

Those on the vice president’s list achieved GPAs of 3.5 or better in a minimum of 12 undergraduate or nine graduate hours.

To be listed on any of the rolls, students could not have any incomplete work.