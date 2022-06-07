Skiatook’s Makayla Knoche named 2022 TCC Honors Scholar graduate

Makayla Knoche, a 2020 Skiatook High School graduate, was recently recognized for academic achievement as a 2022 Honors Scholar graduate from Tulsa Community College.

Knoche, a Pre-Health Sciences major, was presented with an Honors medallion at the annual Blue-Carpet TCC Foundation Awards Ceremony by the Tulsa Community College Honors Program.

In addition to completing all the requirements to graduate from TCC, Knoche completed 21 hours of Honors classes, or 18 Honors hours plus a designated “high-impact” course, while maintaining a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

The medallion was presented by Honors Program Coordinator Professor Allen Culpepper, with the assistance of Honors Professors Melissa Masse, Biology; Amanda Bailey, Biology; and Knox Brown; Political Science.

The TCC Honors Program is part of the college’s Division of Engaged Learning, headed by Dean Cindy Shanks.