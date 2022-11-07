Skiatook’s Karstyn Cantrell named Oklahoma FFA’s 23rd national officer as Central Region VP

Oklahoma FFA returned from the 95th National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis with one national officer, nine national championships and numerous other awards.

The National FFA Convention celebrates FFA members from all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. The convention includes individual award and degree recognition, chapter award recognition, official delegate business and national officer elections.

Karstyn Cantrell, of Skiatook, became Oklahoma FFA’s 23rd national officer when she was elected the Central Region vice president.

National champion honors went to dozens of FFA members, and Oklahoma FFA brought home eight gold emblem awards: four second place, one third place, one sixth place, one seventh place and one eighth place. Seven Oklahomans were also in the national chorus, eight were in the band, 189 received the American FFA Degree and 36 Oklahoma chapters were named National Three Star Chapters.

“We are incredibly proud of our FFA members and all they have accomplished on the national level,” said Trevor Lucas, state FFA executive secretary. “All of the success nationally tells me a lot of teaching and learning is happening in our agricultural education classrooms all around the state. It’s a ground effort and a true testament to our excellent instructors, awesome students and committed stakeholders.”

Oklahoma FFA ranks sixth in total membership and had 14 national delegates.