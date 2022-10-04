Skiatook’s Jayci Jones earns TU’s Outstanding Senior Law School Student Award

Jayci Jones, of Skiatook, was recently named the recipient of the TU College of Law Outstanding Senior Law School Student Award.

The award will be presented during the Oklahoma Bar Association’s 118th Annual Meeting, Nov. 2-4, at the Oklahoma City Convention Center.

The accolade is one of 18 to be given to recipients from across the state during the three-day event. Award winners were selected by the OBA Awards Committee from nominations submitted by Oklahomans across the state.

“These award recipients are being recognized for their contributions to their communities and the legal profession,” said OBA President James R. Hicks, of Tulsa. “Their service, integrity and character make them role models, and they should be proud of their accomplishments.”

After graduating from Skiatook High School in 2016, Jones attended Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, where she was a double major in history and political science and a member of the President’s Leadership Class. She graduated summa cum laude from NSU and was named an Outstanding Senior. She was also inducted into NSU’s Hall of Fame for her contributions to the college’s freshman orientation camp.

After graduating in 2020, Jones enrolled in the TU College of Law. There, she serves as treasurer of the Public Interest Board, treasurer of the Criminal Law Club and executive editor of the Tulsa Law Review. She has been named to the Faculty Honor Roll for four consecutive semesters and has received numerous CALI awards for her class performance.

Jones took first place in TU’s 2021 Trial Skills Qualifier, and she was a member of TU’s AAJ Trial Team in 2022. After graduation, Jones will be working for Crowe & Dunlevy in their Tulsa office.