Garrett Case and Kate McClure, members of the Skiatook FFA chapter, were recently announced as candidates for the state FFA office.

Case is running for the office of northeast area vice president, and McClure is running for the office of reporter. They both face the opportunity of serving more than 29,000 Oklahoma FFA members.

State FFA officers travel across the state and nation to provide leadership and personal development training for FFA members. They also make decisions about organizational policy.

“Serving as a state officer is one of the greatest honors in FFA,” said Trevor Lucas, state FFA executive secretary. “Officers play an extremely important role within our state association and are expected to set the example both in and out of the jacket for all of Oklahoma FFA members.”

Through a series of interviews in February, a nominating committee narrowed the field of candidates to three for each of the seven offices up for election. The eighth race is for state president, whose candidates have served as officers since May 2022.

Two delegates from each of Oklahoma’s 366 official FFA chapters will cast the deciding votes during the upcoming convention. The new officers will be introduced during the final convention session on May 3 in the BOK Arena in Tulsa.