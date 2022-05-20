Skiatook’s Garrett Case appointed to 2022-2023 OK Agriculture Youth Council

Twenty-five students from across Oklahoma have been selected to serve on the 2022-2023 Oklahoma Agriculture Youth Council, hosted by the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry.

Garrett Case, of Skiatook, was among those students appointed to the council, including Maddy Bowman, of Jenks, from the Tulsa region.

This group, consisting of high school seniors interested in representing the agriculture industry, experiences professional development, industry exposure and experimental learning during 10 sessions throughout the year.

The AYC was created in 2019 by Secretary of Agriculture, Blayne Arthur to develop future leaders in the agriculture industry.