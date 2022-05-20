 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Skiatook’s Garrett Case appointed to 2022-2023 OK Agriculture Youth Council

  • 0

Twenty-five students from across Oklahoma have been selected to serve on the 2022-2023 Oklahoma Agriculture Youth Council, hosted by the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry.

Garrett Case, of Skiatook, was among those students appointed to the council, including Maddy Bowman, of Jenks, from the Tulsa region.

This group, consisting of high school seniors interested in representing the agriculture industry, experiences professional development, industry exposure and experimental learning during 10 sessions throughout the year.

The AYC was created in 2019 by Secretary of Agriculture, Blayne Arthur to develop future leaders in the agriculture industry.

garrett case

Case

 Courtesy photo
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert